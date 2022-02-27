Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired in his fifth goal in three matches for Barcelona with the opener today, but his form could well help his former side Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to be prioritising a big-name striker to come in and lead the line for the new season, with their only senior strikers in their squad at present both out of contract come the summer.

While they tried their hand at signing Dusan Vlahovic in January, they lost out to Juventus, and are now believed to be eyeing a move to sign Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak instead, a player also linked with Barcelona.

Their need for a new striker may well be null and void however if Aubameyang can continue impressive run in front of goal after he netted his fifth goal since joining them on a free transfer at the start of the month.

His revival since joining up with the Spanish giants could well help us after all. Not only will the saving from his previous wage in north London be a boost to our finances as we look to strengthen, but his form for Barca could see them opt out of splashing out on singing Isak.

The Sociedad forward has his own form to rectify before any club could justify paying his supposed asking price however, but he has already shown that he has immense ability, and this could be his chance to show that he has the mentality to overcome struggles also.

Patrick

