Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired in his fifth goal in three matches for Barcelona with the opener today, but his form could well help his former side Arsenal.
The Gunners are believed to be prioritising a big-name striker to come in and lead the line for the new season, with their only senior strikers in their squad at present both out of contract come the summer.
While they tried their hand at signing Dusan Vlahovic in January, they lost out to Juventus, and are now believed to be eyeing a move to sign Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak instead, a player also linked with Barcelona.
Their need for a new striker may well be null and void however if Aubameyang can continue impressive run in front of goal after he netted his fifth goal since joining them on a free transfer at the start of the month.
His revival since joining up with the Spanish giants could well help us after all. Not only will the saving from his previous wage in north London be a boost to our finances as we look to strengthen, but his form for Barca could see them opt out of splashing out on singing Isak.
The Sociedad forward has his own form to rectify before any club could justify paying his supposed asking price however, but he has already shown that he has immense ability, and this could be his chance to show that he has the mentality to overcome struggles also.
Patrick
we should forget about pursuing Isak and go after that Auba kid who’s tearing it up for Barca in recent weeks
If Arteta was serious early on Auba should’ve been benched earlier in the season. I always reiterated the fact that playing players who don’t fit his style would be our downfall but luckily other teams have proved inconsistent so there is no excuse to not finish in top 4. He’s a great goalscorer but him being limited means he must score consistently to account for his shortcomings which he couldn’t do.
so you’re suggesting that even MA didn’t understand his own “system” and whom might best fit his particular style of play???
I’m imping he shouldn’t have played him just because he was the captain or a senior figure. Think about it like his delay in the use of ESR and then Martinelli at a point in time when it was long overdue. He was indecisive earlier but now with a great chance to finish in the top 4 there will be no excuses for him come the end of the season.
*implying
What Auba is doing at Barcelona is barely a revival. He’s still the same player with just a loss of a bit of sharpness due to age and still limited. As I’ve always said what helps him is his excellent positioning and the way he plays is stats inclined thus you may not get a complete performance. The only difference is he didn’t fit Arteta’s style of play as a CF which is why even when he scored more under Arteta it was as a LW. Arteta probably wants someone who can combine with midfield and all rounder which is probably why there’s the news about Isak and Jonathan David.
Does ANY CF fit into the way we play?
People have been trying to say we haven’t a striker this season DOH! We sold Auba (gave him away) we have Lacca and Nketiah. 3 strikers, 2 of whom are/were goal machines. Speaking of goal machines PEPE. A serious question, Is it the strikers or the way we play?
An all rounder of a CF would fit his style. This is not me being an Arteta propagandist or anything but rather just being honest with the situation. If Arteta wanted to play him he should’ve been played as an inverted winger. The overplaying of Auba is part of the reason why we are here when he should’ve benched him long ago yet still persisted with him. Nketiah would’ve outscored both Laca and Auba had he had the same chances this season. To be fair to Pepe he should’ve had his own chances and people are at their own free will to question Arteta’s man management.
I don’t think Isak is Barcelona’s main target, because he isn’t productive in La Liga and he wasn’t impressive in Euro. Arsenal had better look for another CF too, due to those reasons
Maybe we can get Lukaku at a cut-price? He is probably too old for our youth policy, but he was a world class CF and Chelsea might need a lot of money next season