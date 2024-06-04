Will Barca’s Caldentey make her decision to sign for Arsenal Women after the international break?

Mariona Caldentey of Barcelona Femeni remains linked with a move to Arsenal Women. Arsenal are believed to be searching for the perfect successor to Vivianne Miedema.

This summer, the Dutch goal-scoring maestro, who is the all-time WSL top scorer, will leave Arsenal as a free agent. Undoubtedly, her departure will create a void that Arsenal must fill. It is believed that Barcelona’s influential forward Caldentey, who scored 19 goals and assisted 17 times last season, is the ideal candidate to help Arsenal replace Miedema.

According to El Pais, Caldentey, whose contract with Barcelona Femeni expires on June 30th, is likely to join Arsenal. According to the news source, the player has yet to make her decision clear but will do so after she leaves the Spain Women’s national team camp after this international break.

Spain have 2 fixtures against Kathrine Kuhl’s Denmark. Their first match on May 31st at Vejle Stadion, with Spain winning 2-0 and moving top of their Euro qualifying group – Caldentey scored from the spot after a penalty was awarded too Spain. Spain & Denmark will play again at 8.30pm on June 4th at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez.

Next season, the North Londoners must compete on numerous fronts, and the signing of a top player like Caldentey may help them do so. The Spaniard is a serial champion, having won practically every title with Barcelona Femeni, including the quadruple last season.

Jonas Eidevall recently revealed that he wants his Arsenal Women team to add quality, and the Barcelona attacker is just that. Arsenal wants to challenge for not only the WSL but also the Champions League, so she may be a huge plus in terms of her goals and desire for the next season.

Michelle M

