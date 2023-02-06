Will Barcelona be forced to see “the next Messi”? – Arsenal reportedly keen

Messi Linked With Arsenal Move, But It’s Not The Goat, It’s The Next Messi

Consider how brilliant Arsenal’s offence has been, and then Arteta signs Messi—not the real Messi, but someone who has been compared to the GOAT.

When Ansu Fati arrived on the scene, many dubbed him the next Messi. Even Barcelona’s decision-makers believe so, as evidenced by his wearing the No. 10 jersey.

Many people are unsure how to rate Ansu Fati’s career thus far, but every now and then he’s been brilliant enough that many clubs will jump at the chance to sign him. In terms of signing him, Mundo Deportivo reports that Arsenal is one of four clubs interested in bringing Ansu Fati to the Premier League.

Fati could be persuaded to leave Barcelona because he has yet to secure a starting spot in Xavi’s team this season; he is more of a squad player.

Fati could be sold for a suitable bid due to Barcelona’s financial difficulties, which may force them to consider a major sale in the summer. The 20-year-old may cost up to 50 million euros, according to speculation.

With Ansu Fati added to Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal’s attack could be the most lethal ever seen…

Sam P