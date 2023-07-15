Should Ben White be worried or excited by Jurrien Timber’s arrival at Arsenal?

Timber’s arrival can take White’s game to the next level

Fans were delighted to finally see the confirmation of the deal for Jurrien Timber, who will switch Amsterdam for London in a £40million agreement.

It was massive news for not just the club’s faithful but also a certain Arsenal player: Ben White.

The Englishman was Mikel Arteta’s first choice rightback last season, where he went onto play 46 times for the Gunners.

However, after the arrival of Timber from Ajax, many have questioned whether the position that White has made his own, is in jeopardy.

Given how Ben White has transformed his offensive game as FB under Arteta, I'm excited about the levels Timber can reach. Many have covered his ability to invert but he has got a phenomenal engine on him with an underrated delivery from the wings. — S (@STFootball10) July 14, 2023

But to look at the situation from a different side, the competition from the Dutchman can elevate the level of the England international. Many would agree when I say that the 25-year-old hasn’t yet justified the price that the North London outfit paid for him in the summer of 2021.

Despite playing majorly as a right-sided centerback all his career, Arteta’s tactical philosophy of preferring inverted fullbacks rather than the conventional fullbacks in his system, can push Timber to that role.

And the youngster has better qualities to play in that role than White, as the former is not just a better passer of the ball, but the 22yo can defend better and can even hit the flanks, if he is asked to.

The Dutchman is a more rounded player than the former Brighton man. And that is something which will certainly be a cause of worry for White.

If he just takes the competition in his stride, then few people would doubt the ability of the Englishman. But on several occasions, rocks break when put under extreme pressure.

If White does not want to be in Kieran Tierney’s shoes, he needs to iron out the qualities that has been lacking in his game.

Only time will tell whether the 25-year-old is truly capable of surviving the pressures that comes with playing for a big club like Arsenal.

Many will be confident that he will come out on top. But many would still scratch their heads when asked whether he can survive in North London.

Writer – Yash Bisht

