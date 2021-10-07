Will Bissouma’s arrest hamper his future despite the eventual outcome? (Opinion)

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move to Arsenal and others in recent transfer windows, but having bee snapped getting arrested last night, clubs may reconsider their thinking.

Reports in The Sun state that Brighton’s Bissouma was handcuffed and arrested in the early hours of the morning and led away from a nightclub by police.

Now the reason for the arrest is not clear but as if we do not have enough issues at the club right now, do we really need to add a player that could be prone to being arrested or getting into trouble?

If this is a one off and if it wasn’t Bissouma’s fault with whatever may have happened then it can be overlooked I am sure, but only time will tell with that.

The only thing I know is even though he is a talented player, we do not need any more disruption off of the pitch and if he is prone to getting mixed up in trouble and attracting negativity onto himself by getting arrested and getting mixed up in things that is not appropriate, do we really need a player like that at the club?

I have no doubt he is talented but I also do question whether he is the right player for us.

No matter what happens he deserves to voice his side of the story as to why he got arrested and I hope he gets that chance.

although it remains unclear as to why he got arrested, him being in a club and surely being photographed by and with other people is not something our club will be wanting to take on as it can be rather disruptive no matter if it is just innocently or not.

Yes, footballers deserve a life outside of the pitch but surely they know it has to be done in a professional and respectful manner by respecting themselves, others and those around them because while they are still playing they are representing a number of things and people, not forgetting the club they play for.

However, all is innocent until proven guilty and I hope that it is not a serious issue, and that Bissouma can overcome this because he is only 25 and it would be a waste of talent if this ruins and puts a stain on the rest of his career.

Shenel Osman.

@sh3n3l_