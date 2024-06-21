Will Brazilian Gio return to Arsenal Women after becoming Madrid CFF’s top scorer? Would you?

Arsenal Women’s Gio Queiroz celebrates her 21st birthday today. The Brazilian signed for our Gunners at the age of 19, in September 2022, from Barcelona Femini, but immediately went out on loan to WSL club Everton Women.

Head coach, Jonas Eidevall, then recalled Gio back from loan at Everton in January 2023. Arsenal Women were going through an injury-ridden period, which included ACL injuries to Arsenal’s top goal scorers Beth Mead (November 2022) and Vivianne Miedema (December 2022). Gio made 11 appearances for Arsenal in the latter half of the 2022-23 season.

There was then a very embarassing situation for player and club, when a potential loan deal for Gio fell through, and she was left unregistered in the Arsenal squad, with Eidevall saying at the time: “It is a situation that doesn’t really benefit any parties, and it’s something we need to address and look again in the winter so we find a solution that benefits both parties. As it stands at the moment, because of the regulations, Gio cannot play any games for us.”

A loan deal was then secured for Gio, in January 2024, at Madrid CFF. This was Gio’s second spell with Madrid CFF as she began her professional career there at just 15 years old and managed to get her senior debut in 2018. By March 2024 young Gio had certainly settled in quickly, and Madrid CFF have been getting the best out of her. She scored a hat-trick in Madrid CFF’s outing against Villareal. Indeed, she had scored four goals in the six games in which she had played at that time, and in four of them Gio was a starter!

Madrid CFF’s top goalscorer is Gio, with 9 goals during the games played 2023-2024 season of LIGA FEMENINA. The club finished 6th in Liga F last season.

Gio said in an interview in March that “Madrid CFF totally saved me” after Arsenal “messed with me a lot”.

So, the big question is: Will Gio return to Arsenal or stay at Madrid CFF? Jonas Eidevall, and Arsenal, could and should have handled Gio better in my opinion, which a lot of Gooners agree with.

I know what I think Gio will do and that is stay away from Arsenal. What do you think Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

