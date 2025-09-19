Will Bukayo Saka be back for the Manchester City game?

Bukayo Saka was forced to limp off during Arsenal’s clash with Leeds United and has not featured since. His absence has been keenly felt, as when fit, he is among the first names on the team sheet and a vital component of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

During this period, the manager has been maximising the options at his disposal, with the squad’s depth ensuring that the team has continued to perform strongly. One player who has benefited from Saka’s absence is Noni Madueke, who has been entrusted with filling in on the flank. Madueke has impressed with his performances, demonstrating his potential and offering Arsenal valuable attacking contributions.

Positive Signs for a Return

Nevertheless, the prospect of Saka’s return is highly anticipated. His influence in decisive moments and ability to perform on the biggest occasions mean that supporters are eager to see him back in action, particularly with a crucial fixture against Manchester City looming.

According to Metro Sport, Saka is working diligently in his recovery and could be ready to feature in the upcoming match. The report suggests that if he successfully comes through two or three training sessions without any setbacks, he is expected to start against City. This news will come as a major boost to Arsenal, who recognise the importance of having their star winger available for such a significant encounter.

Selection Challenges for Arteta

Madueke’s recent form presents Arteta with an enviable but difficult decision. While the young winger has proven himself to be a reliable option, Saka’s superior quality and consistent record mean that, if fit, he is almost certain to reclaim his place in the starting eleven.

With Saka on the pitch, Arsenal are considerably stronger, both in attack and in their overall balance. His presence could prove decisive in the battle for points against City, a fixture that carries significant weight in the context of the title race.

Arteta will no doubt welcome the selection dilemma, as it underscores the strength in depth now available to the squad.

