Will Bukayo Saka be fit to face Manchester City?

Bukayo Saka has now missed four consecutive matches for Arsenal through injury, and the Gunners will be eager to have him available again before their crucial meeting with Manchester City.

Saka is regularly one of the first names on the team sheet when fully fit, and his absence has inevitably been felt. Arsenal rely heavily on his creativity, direct running, and ability to influence matches in the final third, making his recovery a major priority.

Arsenal Await Fitness Update

Mikel Arteta will be hoping for positive news ahead of the upcoming clash with Manchester City, a fixture that could have a significant impact on Arsenal’s Premier League ambitions this season.

Saka is exactly the type of player capable of deciding high-pressure matches, and his presence would provide a substantial boost. However, Arsenal are understood to be taking a cautious approach, recognising the importance of protecting one of their most valuable players.

As reported by Express Sport, the area causing Saka discomfort is considered delicate, meaning there is concern that aggravating the issue could sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.

No Unnecessary Risks

Because of that risk, Arsenal are unwilling to rush him back before he is fully ready. The club are expected to assess him carefully before making any decision regarding his involvement against Manchester City.

His availability remains uncertain, and unless he can clearly demonstrate full fitness, Arsenal may decide against including him. Protecting his long-term condition appears to be taking priority over any short-term gamble, even with the importance of the fixture.

Should Saka miss out again, Arsenal will need other attacking players to step forward and make an immediate impact. While his absence would be significant, the squad must find enough quality and resilience to compete in one of their biggest matches of the season.