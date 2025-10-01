Will Bukayo Saka Be Next to Extend His Stay With the Gunners?

Perhaps the biggest piece of business since the summer transfer window has been completed by Andrea Berta and the recruitment team.

On Tuesday morning, 30 September, Arsenal officially announced that William Saliba had penned new terms with the club.

The Frenchman signed a five-year deal that will keep him at the Emirates until 2030, cementing his status as an Arsenal player despite persistent rumours of a move away.

Saliba had been entering the final 18 months of his deal, with Real Madrid reportedly keen to sign the imposing French defender.

This renewal is a significant boost for the club and now the focus will almost exclusively turn to Bukayo Saka.

Attention Turns to Saka’s Future

Just like Saliba, Saka is in the final two years of his current deal, which is set to expire in the summer of 2027, having signed his most recent contract in 2023.

Mikel Arteta and the player himself have both hinted at a renewal in recent months.

Arteta has also spoken about the possibility of securing Saka’s future.

“I would love that!” Arteta told Sky Sports. “From everything I know, he’s a player who is extremely happy and proud to have the role that he has in the football club. Things will develop in a natural way like they always do and everybody knows how important Bukayo is as a player for us. Hopefully we can do it.”

Building for the Long Term

If Saka pens new terms, it will cap off a highly successful period for the club in terms of recruitment and retention.

Alongside a superb summer window, Arsenal have also extended the contracts of Gabriel Magalhães, and Hale End graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri in recent months.

It sends out a strong message about the club’s ambitions, not just for immediate success but for building a sustainable future.

Happy Gooners?

