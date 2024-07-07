Will Bukayo Saka ever get the praise he deserves from the English media?

Where’s the praise for Saka?

In a game that seemed lost for England, Arsenal’s Starboy Bukayo Saka managed to save the day by scoring a fantastic goal in the 80th minute to draw England level with Switzerland and sent the game to penalties where he then slotted his home and sent England to the semi finals of the euro’s, but as per usual, the English press haven’t given him the praise he deserves and it feels like it’s just Arsenal fans that have to scream from the rooftops about how good he is or else he wouldn’t get any praise.

I’m not sure if it’s a race thing or because he’s an Arsenal player, but when Saka came on against Iceland for 25 minutes in the pre Euro’s match friendly, Saka was put on the front cover of the papers and made out to be the problem and this isn’t the first time. Obviously when Saka missed the penalty in the last Euro’s, along with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, all three were abused and “football passion” was taken to a disgusting level and we saw some vile things said on and offline and the papers didn’t make it any better, making them the scapegoats.

Even since arriving in Germany this time, Saka was singled out to be dropped for “unbalancing the team”, and even moved to left-back to make room for England’s “better strikers”

But then last night Saka saved England from sure defeat and just when everyone thought it was all over, Saka produced a bit of magic and got us back into the game and was probably our best player and best chance creator the entire game, but the young man doesn’t seem to ever get the respect and praise he deserves. In my opinion, Saka is one of the best players in that England team, he’s one of the only players who can and does create chances, he’s never too greedy and is always looking for what is best for the team over himself and has grown so much in the last 2 years and it shows.

Arsenal fans get to see the best side of Saka every week and know just how vital he is to the squad and it’s sad to watch some fans not give him the respect he deserves. It would have been very hard for him to come back to this Euro’s after the last one and to step up last night and calmly put the ball into the back of the net from the spot, would have be massive for his self confidence and could give him the spark and confidence to play his best for the rest of the tournament.

With Saka at his best, England could go all the way, he said in a video the England Instagram posted shortly after the match “listen, I think it’s my best night in an England shirt for sure, but I got to stay focused because we’ve got 2 games to go, that could change our lives” and I think that shows the level of maturity and his mentally, at such a young age he’s become such a leader and a pleasure to watch grow.

