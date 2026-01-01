Will Calafiori be fit for Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth?

Riccardo Calafiori was absent from Arsenal’s most recent match against Aston Villa, despite expectations that he would feature. Supporters had believed the issue that ruled him out of the previous game was minor, leading to confidence that he would return to the starting lineup. His omission from the team against Villa, therefore, raised immediate concern about his fitness.

The defender’s absence was seen as a worrying sign, suggesting that he was not yet fit enough to be involved. This is unwelcome news for Arsenal, given how important Calafiori has become in recent months. He has been one of the club’s most reliable performers and has firmly established himself as the preferred option at left back.

Importance of Calafiori to Arsenal

Calafiori’s form has been so strong that Myles Lewis Skelly has been forced to settle for a place on the bench. Arsenal is not a team that leaves key players out without reason, particularly during a period where results have remained positive. As a result, fans have been quick to notice his continued absence, even as the team has managed to keep winning matches.

His performances have provided balance and consistency on the left side of defence, making his availability especially valuable as the schedule becomes increasingly demanding. With fixtures coming every few days, maintaining a settled back line is crucial, and Calafiori has played a major role in that stability when fit.

Doubt ahead of Bournemouth clash

Attention has now turned to Arsenal’s upcoming game against Bournemouth. With little recovery time between matches, supporters are eager to know whether Calafiori will be available. Mikel Arteta will select the strongest possible team, but uncertainty remains surrounding the defender’s condition.

According to Football London, Calafiori is still considered a serious doubt for the Bournemouth match. A final decision will be made closer to kick off regarding his involvement. However, based on the current situation, there is a strong possibility that Arsenal may have to approach the game without him included in the squad, a scenario that would test their depth during a crucial period of the season.