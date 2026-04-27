Will Calafiori be fit to travel to face Atletico Madrid?

Riccardo Calafiori is one of several Arsenal players to have missed recent matches through injury, although the Gunners had expected him to return for the fixture against Newcastle United.

Supporters were surprised when the defender was absent from the squad, and there will now be concern regarding his availability for Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid this week. With important matches approaching, fitness issues are being closely monitored.

Calafiori’s Importance to Arsenal

Calafiori is regarded as Arsenal’s first-choice left back, and when fully fit, he is expected to start regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side. His presence offers balance in defence as well as support going forward, making him an important figure in the current system.

If available, he would be a strong candidate to return straight to the starting line-up for the meeting with Atletico Madrid. Arsenal will want their strongest possible side on the pitch for such a demanding European encounter.

Positive Signs Ahead of Atletico Clash

According to Standard Sport, Calafiori’s absence against Newcastle United may have been a precautionary decision rather than a sign of any fresh setback.

The defender had been expected to be fit for the Newcastle match, which suggests there is a strong possibility he could be included in the squad to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

That would represent encouraging news for Arteta, who requires as many senior players as possible for the final stages of both the Champions League and Premier League campaigns. Squad depth and rotation could prove decisive as Arsenal continue to compete on multiple fronts.

Calafiori himself is also likely to be eager for a swift return, particularly with so much still at stake this season. Key fixtures remain ahead, and every available player could have an important part to play in the club’s ambitions.

Arsenal have managed injuries throughout the campaign, but the return of established starters can provide a major lift in crucial moments. Calafiori’s recovery would strengthen the defensive unit and offer added confidence ahead of a significant week.

For now, attention will remain on team news in the build-up to the Atletico Madrid match. If Calafiori is declared fit, it would be a timely boost for Arsenal as they aim to continue progressing in Europe while maintaining their domestic challenge.