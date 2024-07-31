Will Calafiori make his Arsenal first team debut tonight?

Riccardo Calafiori has finally completed his transfer to Arsenal after several weeks of delay, and Arsenal fans are eager to see him in action.
The defender is an exciting player who fits the Gunners’ style of play, as evidenced by his performances for Bologna last season and at Euro 2024.
Mikel Arteta is confident that Calafiori has the profile to strengthen his team, and the Italian now has to prove his worth and earn a place in the starting XI.
Arsenal’s first match after signing him is their game against Liverpool tonight, and fans are curious about whether he will play.
While waiting for his move to Arsenal to be finalised, Calafiori ensured he stayed fit and worked hard on his conditioning.
However, he has only been with the group for a few days and might not be ready to play a full match against Liverpool.
According to a report in The Sun, despite just joining the club, there is a good chance that Calafiori will get some minutes in the match. Mikel Arteta might bring him on for the final minutes of the game.
It will be great to see Calafiori on the pitch against Liverpool, but we do not need to rush him, especially because this is just a friendly game.
