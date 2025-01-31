Will David Raya be fit for Arsenal’s match against Manchester City?

Arsenal suffered a concerning fitness setback as David Raya was absent from their Champions League clash against Girona due to injury. Fans initially believed the Spaniard was rested for the match, but Mikel Arteta later clarified that Raya was unavailable because he was unfit to play.

This development has left the Gunners with a race against time to get their first-choice goalkeeper ready for a crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester City this weekend.

Arsenal is under pressure to maintain their impressive form in the title race, especially with Liverpool continuing their dominant performances. Dropping points against Manchester City would be a significant setback, making Raya’s availability for the game even more critical.

Manchester City, who have been resurgent this month, are set to visit the Emirates, and Arsenal knows they must be at their best to secure a result. Raya’s absence could potentially impact the team’s confidence, as backup goalkeeper Neto might not yet be fully trusted to perform in such a high-stakes encounter.

However, The Athletic has provided a positive update on the Spaniard’s condition. According to their report, Arsenal is optimistic that Raya will recover in time for the weekend clash. While his injury kept him out against Girona, it is not considered severe enough to sideline him for the upcoming Premier League fixture.

Having Raya back in goal would be a significant boost for Mikel Arteta’s side, as his leadership and shot-stopping abilities have been instrumental to their success this season. Arsenal’s players will need every advantage they can muster against Pep Guardiola’s City team, who are fighting to close the gap in the title race themselves.

For Arsenal, this game is more than just another league fixture—it’s a must-win encounter to keep pace with Liverpool and maintain momentum in their pursuit of Premier League glory. Fans will be hoping for good news about Raya’s recovery as the weekend approaches.