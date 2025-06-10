Will David Raya struggle with new time-wasting law?

David Raya is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s goalkeepers most prone to time-wasting, particularly when he is in possession of the ball. This perception has grown due to the frequency with which he has received yellow cards for time-wasting since arriving at Arsenal. His approach to game management has drawn the attention of officials and observers alike.

Despite this, Raya remains one of the finest shot-stoppers in the division. His calm distribution, positioning, and decision-making have cemented his place as the Gunners’ first-choice goalkeeper, and there is currently no indication that his role is under threat. However, a potential rule change may force him to adapt his style of play.

New Timekeeping Rule Under Consideration

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has been trialling a rule in other competitions that could soon be implemented in the Premier League. The rule proposes that if a goalkeeper holds on to the ball for more than eight seconds, the opposing team would be awarded a corner kick. The goal is to deter time-wasting and increase the amount of effective playing time during matches.

This development could significantly impact goalkeepers like Raya, who often use possession to manage the pace and rhythm of the game. The focus on maximising in-play time reflects growing concern across the footballing community that deliberate delays are disrupting the flow and entertainment value of matches.

Former Official Highlights Importance of Consistency

Speaking to Football Insider, former PGMOL official Keith Hackett commented on the proposed change. He stated, “Let’s face it – they’ve got eight seconds. It doesn’t matter if they’ve got the ball in their hands, or between their hand and the floor. Either way, they’re in possession. The clock starts ticking, the spectators see the referee’s raised hand, and I think what is important is that the referees apply this law 100 per cent, across all levels of the game.”

If adopted in the Premier League, this rule could bring a new layer of scrutiny to goalkeeping conduct. It would also require a strategic adjustment from goalkeepers like Raya, who must ensure compliance while still managing game tempo effectively. As pre-season approaches, it is expected that players and coaches will be briefed on the rule, allowing ample time to prepare for any eventual implementation.

