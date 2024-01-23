Will Declan Rice be available for Arsenal’s game against Nottingham Forest?

Declan Rice experienced an injury scare during Arsenal’s recent 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming matches. Since joining Arsenal in the summer as the Gunner’s most expensive signing, the Englishman has consistently displayed top form.

As one of the standout players for Arsenal, Rice is a crucial asset, rarely having an off day. The Gunners prioritise having him in their lineup for every match.

Despite initial reports suggesting a potential weeks-long absence due to the injury sustained in the game against Palace, the Daily Mail refutes these claims. According to the latest information, Rice is expected to recover in time for Arsenal’s upcoming match against Nottingham Forest in seven days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been a terrific player for us whenever he steps on the pitch, and the midfielder is someone we expect to see in the lineup all the time.

It is great to hear he has not suffered a serious injury and it is delightful that he will play our next game.

Hopefully, he is not being forced to return to action and play that match because that could worsen the problem.

