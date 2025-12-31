Will Declan Rice be fit for Arsenal’s next match?

Declan Rice was absent from Arsenal’s victory against Aston Villa yesterday, a match that once again raised discussion about the team’s perceived reliance on one individual. The Gunners have been among the strongest sides in the league this season, yet many observers regard Rice as the driving force behind their consistency and control in midfield.

Concerns before kick-off without a key figure

In the build-up to the game, reports emerged that Rice would not be involved, prompting concern among sections of the fanbase. His recent performances had been crucial at a time when several other players were struggling to reach their best form. As a result, his absence was seen as a potential weakness, particularly given Aston Villa’s impressive run in the weeks leading up to the fixture.

Villa’s form, combined with Rice’s unavailability, led some supporters to fear that Arsenal might find it difficult to halt their opponents’ momentum. The expectation was that Arsenal would miss his presence, especially in terms of defensive protection and leadership in the centre of the pitch. These worries were understandable, considering how influential Rice has been in dictating the tempo and providing balance to the side.

Performance eases fears but questions remain

Despite those concerns, Arsenal produced an outstanding display and secured a comprehensive win to the extent that it appeared Rice’s absence was barely felt on the night. The team functioned effectively as a unit, controlling the game and delivering a performance that underlined the depth and adaptability within the squad. In doing so, they answered questions about whether they can perform at a high level without their midfield anchor.

However, Rice remains one of Arsenal’s most important players, and the club will be keen to avoid any prolonged absence. Attention has therefore turned to whether he will be available for the next match. Addressing the situation, Mikel Arteta provided an update according to the Metro, saying, “Depends,that swelling has to come right down for him to have the chance to function. He wasn’t available to do that today yet. He’s improving but let’s see what it is in the next couple of days.”

While the Villa result offered reassurance, Arsenal will be hopeful that Rice can return soon, as his long-term availability could prove vital as the season progresses and the pressure intensifies.