Will Declan Rice be fit to face Mexico?

Declan Rice is continuing to manage an injury he picked up in the second half of last season, and there is ongoing discussion about whether he will feature for England against Mexico in the round of 16 at the World Cup, despite still being an important figure for the national side.

He has been a consistent presence in the England setup throughout the tournament and has continued to deliver strong performances each time he plays, with the team relying heavily on his ability in midfield to control matches and maintain stability.

England team selection update

The BBC reports that Rice is still expected to start the match as he continues to manage a painful injury that causes him discomfort at times, with the midfielder still considered one of the most important players in the squad.

Rice remains central to England’s plans under Thomas Tuchel, who is understood to value his reliability and leadership in high-pressure knockout matches, with expectations that he will start unless late fitness concerns arise.

Attention is also on how England manage his workload during the game, especially given the physical demands of the tournament and the importance of keeping key players available for later stages of the competition.

Fitness management and tactical use

Rice’s injury is being closely monitored, and there is a possibility he may be substituted if the match situation allows, as England look to balance performance with long-term fitness preservation in a demanding knockout schedule.

Even so, his presence in the starting line-up remains highly likely, given his influence in midfield and the trust placed in him by the coaching staff throughout the tournament so far.

His ability to control tempo and break up opposition attacks continues to make him a key figure for England as they prepare for one of their most challenging matches of the competition.