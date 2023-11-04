Will Douglas Luiz be the answer to Arsenal’s midfield problems in January?

Though it is unlikely to be a January transfer priority, Mikel Arteta may explore adding a reliable central midfielder given Thomas Partey’s injury struggles.

Douglas Luiz is one of the midfielders linked with a move to the Emirates. The Aston Villa 2022–23 player of the season is off to his best start to a Premier League campaign, with five goals and an assist in 10 games this season.

Mikel Arteta was interested in him in 2022, but the deal didn’t go through. Looking at the 25-year-old’s outstanding stats thus far this season, I can’t help but think the Arsenal manager is thinking to himself, “What if Luiz was in my squad?”

Well, he might not have to ask himself that question for long if he signs a deal for Luiz during the winter transfer window.

Paul Merson believes the Brazilian is underappreciated and believes his strength is that he can do it all and is dependable. As he stated on Sportskeeda, the ex-Arsenal pundit was no doubt providing Mikel Arteta with some compelling reasons to capture Villa’s midfield powerhouse.

“As I said last week, Douglas Luiz is the most underrated midfielder in the Premier League currently,” said Merson.

“The lad can do it all and shows up every week; it’s not hard to see why Arsenal wanted him earlier this year.”

Do you believe Luiz is the final piece to Arteta’s midfield puzzle?

Darren N

