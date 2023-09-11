Will Earps stick with United and possibility of UWCL football this season, after Arsenal Women crash out? by Michelle

Manchester United may have learned their lesson after losing Alessia Russo on a free transfer, as they may be open to Mary Earps joining Arsenal before the transfer deadline next week so as not to lose her on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal were keen on signing Alessia Russo from Manchester United in the most expensive deal in women’s football last winter. Despite knowing Russo would be a free agent in the summer of 2023, United snubbed the Gunner Women’s offer and held on to their forward in the hope she would extend her contract; however, that was a transfer blunder as the 24-year-old did not extend her contract and instead left for the Gunners on a free transfer in the summer.

As we’ve recently reported, Arsenal is interested in Mary Earps and plan to make her the most expensive goalie signing ever at more than £100,000. The World Cup Women’s Golden Glove winner has a year left on her Manchester United deal. There is no guarantee she will extend her contract beyond next summer, so Manchester United may be wise to cash in on her, unlike they did with Alessia Russo when given the same opportunity.

Manchester United, as per the Mirror, are eyeing West Ham goalie Mackenzie Arnold. Other than the Aussie, Goal reports United are trying to agree to a deal with OL Reign for goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Marc Skinner must be looking at the two and thinking one of them could fill the gap Mary Earps leaves.

The fact that United is already seeking a replacement for Earps is encouraging for Jonas Eidevall, who sees the 30-year-old as the ideal goalie for his project. Arsenal women have had a fantastic summer transfer window, signing top stars such as Cloe Lacasse, Amanda Ilestedt, Laia Codina, and Alessia Russo, and a Mary Earps addition could simply round off the fantastic business they’ve done this transfer window.

But how attractive will Arsenal Women be as a prospect this season, having crashed out of the Women’s Champions League in Round 1 on penalties, on Saturday 9th September? Manchester United enter at Round 2 of the competition, having finished 2nd in the WSL last season.

Will Earps hedge her bets and stick with United and the possibility of Champions League football this season?

