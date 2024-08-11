Will Eidevall need to manage Caldentey’s playing time once she joins the Arsenal women squad?

Jonas Eidevall will need to manage Mariona Caldentey’s playing time once she joins the Arsenal women squad. The Spaniard competed in the Spain versus Germany Olympic bronze medal match, her 68th game in the last 12 months, despite the fact that Spain did not win (Germany won 1-0) taking the Bronze Olympic medal.

The Gunner women’s summer-signing was an important component of Barcelona Femeni’s 2023–24 season, which saw them win every competition they competed in, an unprecedented feat. She played 46 of Barcelona’s 48 games (more than any other Barca Femeni player), scoring 20 goals. Only Salma Paralluelo (34 goals) and Caroline Graham Hansen (32 goals) scored more.

Last season, she participated in three international tournaments for Spain, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in which Spain Women became the Women’s World Champions, and she helped her country win the UEFA Women’s Nations League and made an impression during Spain’s Olympic run.

It is worth noting that the Spain women have played 20 games in the last year, and Caldentey has only missed two of them, both of which were Nation’s League contests against Switzerland and Czechia. Caldentey has played in all of these matches, leading her club and country to glory, and one hopes she does the same at the Emirates Stadium.

If Caldentey is to perform at her best, Jonas Eidevall may need to gradually integrate her into his team, initially limiting her playing time to allow her to recover after being so busy over the previous year. Arsenal Women need the Spaniard at her best, and if it means using her sparingly initially, Jonas Eidevall should go for that option in my opinion.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

