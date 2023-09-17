Will Everton’s owner buyout by 777 Partners affect today’s game against Arsenal?

It has been interesting to note how ome teams have hasd problems when the ownership of the club is in the process of changing hands. We have seen the massive upheaval caused at Chelsea which followed the sanctions on Roman Abramovich, and the ongoing troubles at Man United as buyout talks overshadow the games on the pitch.

It is also worth mentioning that since Moshiri took over at Goodison in 2018, the club has not hardly been seen in the top half of the table, although they always seemed to get a result at home to Arsenal.

Well, on Friday, Everton announced that 777 Partners has signed an agreement with Farhad Moshiri to acquire his full stake in Everton, which accounts for over 94% of the club’s shares, so who can predict where things will go from here and whether the new owners will be investing massively int tying to break into the Top Four, or will they be happy to just sit on their investment.

Moshiri said in his statement on the official Everton website: “I have been open about the need to bring in new investment and complete the financing for our iconic new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, on the banks of the Mersey, which I have predominantly financed to date.

“I have spoken to a number of parties and considered some strong potential opportunities. However, it is through my lengthy discussions with 777 that I believe they are the best partners to take our great Club forward, with all the benefits of their multi-club investment model.”

This multi-club model, as Moshiri says, means that the 777 Football Group currently comprises Genoa C.F.C. in Italy, Vasco da Gama in Brazil, Hertha BSC in Germany, Standard de Liege in Belgium, Red Star FC in France, Sevilla in Spain, and Melbourne Victory in Australia, and now Everton in the EPL, none of which are labelled as being very top-tier clubs in their Leagues.

Whether they are in the EPL now just so they can maximimise the commercial aspects of the club, or actually intend to challenge for the big time remains to be seen, but could the management changes going on behind the scenes also affect the performances on the pitch, maybe we’ll find out this afternoon….

