Will fan pressure decide Arteta’s future as Arsenal boss?

Pablo Zabaleta has claimed that it is difficult for managers to survive when the fans are calling their heads after losses, and Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal job is definitely under pressure.

The team has one win from their last seven Premier League matches, and have fallen down to 15th place in the division, which will naturally cause a stir.

They have somehow managed to retain a 100% record in Europe however, somewhat helped by a favourable group draw initially, but that should show you that morale is not a huge issue at least.

When things are going wrong, it is easy to turn on the man who could be to blame, and while we haven’t completely turned on Arteta, he is definitely in the crosshairs, and further losses in the near future will no doubt fuel that.

Pablo Zabaleta states that it is the fans who could well prove to be the end of the Spaniard’s time in charge, but promises them that Mikel is the right man for the job, albeit needing help from those higher up.

“If you look on social media after Arsenal lose two or three games, their fans want their manager out,” Pablo told Ladbrokes News. “But who do you bring in? It’s very difficult. Fans don’t have patience. They want to see their team winning every weekend. But to Arsenal fans I would say this: Arteta is the right man.

“It’s just a matter of time, and hopefully in January the board can give him some money to bring in two or three top names. That’s the only way they’re going to get to where the likes of Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool are.

“When you look at Liverpool, they spend £50m on a goalkeeper, £80m on a defender, but you don’t see this at Arsenal. OK, they gave a new contract to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but he’s not the only one; he can’t do it on his own. Alongside him he needs top players to increase creativity and ultimately score more goals.

“I’m not saying they have bad players. When you look at their squad, they have lots of good players, who all play at an international level, but their players are not at the level of the likes of Liverpool.”

Arteta definitely has a task ask turning our current squad into world beaters, but given the backing he has had, you cannot blame us for wanting more.

Do we still believe Mikel is the man for the job? How much more time can we give him with the results going this way?

Patrick