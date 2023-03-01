Will five-time Women’s Conti Cup winners Arsenal pick up their 6th title this weekend? by Michelle

Arsenal Women were denied qualification to the Vitality Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals when they were put out of the race last weekend by losing 2-0 to Chelsea on Sunday at Chelsea’s home ground Kingsmeadow.

But Arsenal Women are Conti Cup veterans and must beat Chelsea this coming Sunday if they are to kiss that Conti Cup once again! Our gunners MUST WIN for their trophy cabinet, they MUST WIN to raise their confidence and belief in themselves, they MUST WIN to give themselves the ultimate morale boost that is much needed in a team that lost two of their top players within a month of each other before the Christmas break. They MUST WIN because their season could be doomed otherwise..

Will five-time #ContiCup winners @ArsenalWFC pick up their sixth title this weekend? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mQeVEbmSey — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 28, 2023

Arsenal women have everything it takes to beat Chelsea this Sunday in the Continental Cup Final. Arsenal were the better team when they met Chelsea in their first game of 2023. Yes, the result was a 1-1 draw after a Sam Kerr goal in the final minutes of the game but Arsenal were dominant throughout, with Chelsea boss Emma Hayes admitting afterwards “I know we learned from the last game”.

And yes, we lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Sunday but the stats tell a very different story to the eventual scoreline.. the biggest difference being Chelsea’s absolute clinical finishing to score 2 goals from only 3 on target whereas Arsenal’s 20 shots with 7 on target resulted in a big fat zero goals.. Clinical finishing..

Our Gunners just need to find the back of the net.. and keep finding it! The first half of Arsenal’s 2022-23 season was all about injuries. The second half cannot be all about Arsenal not having a prolific goalscorer after the loss of Mead & Miedema to ACL injuries..

COYGW!! You can and MUST do this! How are you feeling about Sunday’s FA Conti Cup Final? Confident?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….