Will Freddie send out this midfield against Everton?

What sort of midfield will Freddie select in his final game as interim Arsenal manager?

Freddie Ljungberg will be desperate to get a result against Everton tomorrow in his final game in charge and getting the midfield right is crucial to that.

What Freddie will not do is to make any rash decisions or antagonise any of the current squad because he is staying on to assist Mikel Arteta.

So I am expecting the Swede to more or less go with the same sort of team he leans towards, an attacking sort.

Therefore Mesut Ozil will retain his position in my opinion. Granit Xhaka will probably be brought back into the team and Lucas Torreira will most likely keep his position.

So it is a midfield three of

Ozil

Xhaka

Torreira

Obviously, they will be assisted by the two wing-backs and one of the front three.

If Freddie decides to be a little more pragmatic he could also bring in Joe Willock but that would mean surrendering one of the three expected attackers and I do not see that happening.

I am sure that Mikel Arteta will have a word with Freddie and some influence on the lineup so there is a chance of a surprise.

However, I am fairly confident that Ozil, Xhaka and Torreira will all be selected in the middle tomorrow.