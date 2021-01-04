Will Gabriel have to wait to rejoin the Arsenal starting line-up?

Gabriel is Not An Automatic Starter by AI
I know this is controversial but hear me out. Gabriel Magalhaes, while being a good individual defender, is not necessarily the best defensive option for Arsenal right now. He is expected to be available for our next game, but should he be automatically reinstated?
Hear me out. In most of the games we have played with Gabriel, Arteta has fielded a back 3. Now, anyone who understands football knows that a back 3 affords greater protection for defenders than a back 2, especially for a defender like Gabriel Maghalaes.
Gabriel is young and a little bit rash. I have spotted him a few times rushing out to defend on his own and hiding inside the defensive line after to cover up. His build-up play has not been much more impressive than Rob Holding’s. While he is aerially dominant and strong in the tackle, it takes more than that to be a good defender.
Hear me out. Gabriel Magalhaes does not communicate well, either with Rob Holding or Bernd Leno. But we can chalk that down to his English speaking capabilities. Pablo Mari offers everything he does plus that sense of calm to the backline. The calm is but the result of Mari’s ability to communicate.
It is not a fluke that we have kept two cleansheets while playing a back 2 with Pablo Mari in it. Gabriel is from the Mustafi school of defending (but without the errors) while Mari is playing like a Mertesacker style commander.
I have been impressed by Gabriel’s athleticism and aerial dominance. He is definitely one for the future but he won’t be the one to transform the defence. Defenders who can bring calm, clarity and assurance to the backline like Van Dijk, Mertesacker, Thiago Silva or Jonny Evans are the transformers. Every backline needs the authority and commanding prescence. Pablo Mari has some of it. Saliba might end up being the one.
But for now, it is not Gabriel, and Mari must be the current starter with his specific qualities.
Agboola Israel
So are we all forgetting he was player of the month 3 times in a row? Im not saying he is better but mari has done great for how many games? Anyway its nice to think we a choice good cb now so im happy with dilemma.
This post does not make sense.if gabriel is not the best he wouldn’t win the best player for consecutive months.
Mari wasnt playing when gabriel won play of the month! Understand Vince?
Ok sir. Let see how it goes. I’m happy there’s competition anyway, it makes us a more better side
Difficult decision awaits Mikel Artetar
First of all who cares.
Second that shows Arsenal’s recruiting problems.
One of the picks could have been used on a different position.
However 2 good signings are better than the alternatives.
I think gabriel has been superb but if you have players in the same position who are doing good why change, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it
I’m really glad Mari has had a chance to show himself in the premier league, because I think he’s very good. However I also like Gabriel and think he’s very good too, so it’s a nice problem to have. Also as Luiz / Mustafi are nearer the end of their careers and there is no guarantee Rob Holding will never get an injury, they may end up playing together some times too, which would be great when they both have a bit more premier league experience.
I have heard we are keen to get torriera back, I’ve always liked how he played and was shocked that he was allowed to leave, I do think a midfield with him and partey would be very complementary as I think he’s better than elneney and xhaka
Gabriel was super for us since he just arrived with player of the month x3 already and has has some rash moments but he is literally in a mew country, struggling team but has performed well bar a silly red card.
It’s not about the player but the team as a whole and we are winning and playing well so he doesnt just walk into the team straight away until one of either Holding or Mari have a dip or need a rest. Nice to have knowing we have them plus Dino & Saliba Once Luiz, Papa, Kola & Mustafi all leave.
Arteta would likely trust Mari more than Magalhaes due to Mari’s experience and it’s better to keep the winning team
Gabriel will be back in the team, he is better than Mari. Mari has done well but he hasn’t been put under much pressure and lack pace.
While I admit that Pablo Mari is good, I also want us to note that he has not faced the kind of opposition Gabriel face in his short career in Arsenal, the only quality opposition Mari faced was Chelsea and in that match, he caused us a penalty which Leno saved, he has not faced the kind of fast attackers in the likes of Salah, Mane, De brune, Kane, Son, Auguero, etc that Gabriel faced. Let’s put this into consideration when we are analysing their individual performances please
Agree, i think the author is very reactionary in his thinking like the Auba article. Mari at the moment is back up and there is no change yet in his position in the squad.
Leno
Holding Mari. Gabriel
Bellarin partey xhaka Tierney
Rowe Smith
Saka. Laca
Saliba is gone.
Yep.
Just because old manager wanted you (& didn’t get to play you) doesn’t mean new manager does.
Another one brought in on sanllehi’s watch that he’s no longer accountable for cause he jumped ship first.
I personally see this loan move as
a win win for both parties. Saliba
will have endless opportunities @
Nice to prove to himself and MA
that he possesses the talent and
maturity to be a future star @ the
Emirates. Perhaps this decision
should of been made in the summer
but playing regular football atm is
a necessity for the young Frenchman
and that obviously isn’t going to
happen @ AFC.
Good luck to the young lad, hope he
once again shines brightly in Ligue
1
Heard you out!
You’ve made some good points, but I think that Gabriel will still start ahead of Mari due to his better range of passing, recovery speed and smaller turning circle.
Good to have two lefties of such quality and it’s a shame that they won’t be played together unless we have defensive emergencies.
you are good in the anlalysis you made. I suggest if we alterantively use Gabriel on left bcak as we do not have 2 in that position.
imagine how the defence will be having Mari, holding and Gabriel ……