Will Gabriel Jesus play in Arsenal’s game against Fulham?

Gabriel Jesus is making progress in his recovery from the injury he sustained during Arsenal’s pre-season, just before the start of the new campaign.

Having previously suffered a knee injury during the World Cup, Gabriel Jesus encountered subsequent injury setbacks during his time with Arsenal, which caused him to miss several matches during the last season.

He managed to regain fitness in time for the pre-season period and played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s preparations for the new season. Unfortunately, a new injury emerged just before the conclusion of the pre-season, forcing him to be sidelined once again.

Arsenal found themselves relying on Eddie Nketiah as the main striker in Jesus’ absence. However, Nketiah has encountered difficulties in terms of goal-scoring and has faced challenges in converting opportunities, possibly highlighting the absence of Jesus.

In recent days, Gabriel Jesus has intensified his efforts towards recovery, indicating a positive trajectory for his return to first-team action. Nevertheless, according to Football London, he will not be sufficiently fit to participate in Arsenal’s upcoming league fixture against Fulham. Arsenal supporters will need to exercise patience as they await his return to the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus remains our best striker and, sadly, we have lost the former Manchester City man, for now.

However, we have kept on winning without him and hopefully, that will remain the case until he returns.

JustArsenal Show – Did NEO predict Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal right