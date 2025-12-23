Will Gabriel Jesus start against Crystal Palace?

Gabriel Jesus has returned to full fitness, yet he continues to wait for his first Arsenal start since suffering a long-term injury, raising questions over whether that opportunity could come against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian forward is pleased to be back available after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but uncertainty remains around when he will be trusted to lead the line from the opening whistle.

Arsenal’s attacking structure has remained largely unchanged during his absence. Viktor Gyokeres has continued to start matches as the club’s main striker, despite not scoring as regularly as many had anticipated. The Swedish forward was signed to be the first choice option, and that status has not shifted simply because goals have been harder to come by. His role remains central to the team’s attacking plans.

Competition for the striker role

With Jesus now fully fit, Arsenal suddenly have genuine competition for the central striker position. Both forwards are fighting for the same role, and that presents Mikel Arteta with valuable flexibility as the season progresses. The manager now has the option to rotate his attacking options depending on the opposition and demands of each fixture.

Jesus brings energy, movement, and pressing intensity, qualities that have been missed during his absence. At the same time, Gyokeres continues to offer physical presence and consistency in selection. This internal competition could raise standards within the squad, particularly as Arsenal look for greater output from open play.

Arteta’s comments ahead of Palace clash

Ahead of the Crystal Palace fixture, Arteta was asked directly whether Jesus was ready to start. Speaking according to Sussex Express, the Arsenal manager said, “Yes he is, and you can tell.

“You can see now, not only in games but every day in training how much he wants it so he’s going to deserve a chance soon.”

Arteta’s words suggest that a start may not be far away, even if patience is still required. The emphasis now is firmly on performance. Whoever is selected to lead the line must deliver, as Arsenal approaches a phase of the season where goals from open play are becoming increasingly important.

With both forwards available, expectations will rise, and the pressure is now on Arsenal’s attackers to turn possession and dominance into decisive goals.