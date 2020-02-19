Will Gabriel Martinelli pay the price for Eddie Nketiah not leaving on-loan?

Does Mikel Arteta prefer Eddie Nketiah to Gabriel Martinelli?

Mikel Arteta surprisingly kept Eddie Nketiah on after recalling the young attacker from his loan spell at Leeds United.

Nketiah did his best for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they chased a Premier League promotion spot, however, he began to struggle for game time and Arsenal recalled the attacker.

Reports claimed that he would head back out on loan again, but he was kept on by the Gunners and has started two of Arsenal’s last three games.

Nketiah’s gain seems to be Gabriel Martinelli’s loss as he didn’t play any part in Arsenal’s 4-0 win last weekend.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Gunners since he broke into their first team this season.

He already has ten goals for Arsenal in all competition and he is expected to score even more goals as the season proceeds, but will he be sacrificed for Nketiah?

Nketiah is unproven at this level, however, starting him in their first game back from the training camp may suggest that Arteta has taken a closer look at him and decided that he has exactly what he wants from his attacker.

There has to be some reasoning behind Arteta’s decision to go with Nketiah over Martinelli because it seems being a regular goalscorer is not enough for the Spaniard.

Nketiah is a centre forward who may struggle out wide, but Martinelli has shown that he can play through the middle and on the wings, I hope that he can win over Arteta and stay ahead in the pecking order.

An article from Ime