‘Will get hammered’ – Pundit predicts one-sided Arsenal-Liverpool clash

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has claimed that Arsenal will earn a convincing win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners have been in fine form so far this season, winning seven of their opening eight in the Premier League, as well as being two from two in the Europa League,

This weekend would be deemed our biggest test yet on last season’s viewings, but the Reds have been a shadow of their former selves thus far, and we deserve to go into the game as favourites.

Sutton goes as far as to predict an astounding win however.

“It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in more than 20 years of his predictions,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “but I don’t just think they will get beaten on Sunday, I think they will get hammered.”

Whilst predicting a 4-1 win for Arsenal, he added: “I think Liverpool will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season, but Arsenal’s attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end.”

I’d love to be as confident as Chris is, but Klopp’s Liverpool have been a thorn in our side no matter what our form has been going into previous clashes. All fingers point to a win though, but I’m not convinced it will come easy.

Patrick