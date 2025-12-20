“Will go long sometimes” What Arsenal can expect against Everton

Everton have been playing impressive football under David Moyes this season, a development that may have surprised some observers. Moyes’ tenure at West Ham ended because his style of play was considered unexciting, despite being effective and yielding silverware. In contrast, his current Everton side has adopted a more attractive approach, offering a modernised version of the tactics he employed at West Ham, which emphasises both structure and attacking intent.

Everton’s Improved Style

As Everton prepares to face Arsenal this evening, supporters will witness firsthand how Moyes’ team operates. The Gunners are aware that they must deliver a stronger performance than they did against Wolves, where their display risked leaving them vulnerable to defeat. Moyes’ experience and tactical awareness add another layer of intrigue to the match, particularly given that he coached Mikel Arteta during their respective periods at the same club. A tactical battle between the two managers is therefore expected.

Pundit Adrian Clarke has provided insight into what fans can expect from Everton, noting that the team are balancing European ambitions with a more entertaining style of play. Writing via Arsenal Media, he explained:

“Everton have impressed me this season, playing in a more attack-minded style that is easier on the eye. They will go long sometimes, but this Moyes outfit is not as direct as some of his previous teams. When it is on, they will play it through the thirds in their 4-2-3-1 shape.

“They have a big, physical target man striker – either Beto or Thierno Barry – so an aerial threat will be posed whenever the hosts put balls into the danger zone. The Toffees are also excellent at getting the first contact at corners and free kicks, registering 71 attempts from set plays. No one, barring us on 77 shots from set pieces, has more.”

Key Considerations for Arsenal

Clarke’s analysis highlights Everton’s strengths in set-piece situations and their ability to transition effectively through midfield. Arsenal will need to be alert both defensively and offensively, recognising that Moyes’ tactical adjustments can pose real challenges. The fixture promises a contest of strategy and skill, with Everton seeking to exploit their home advantage while Arsenal aim to assert their quality and consistency.