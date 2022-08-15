Will Granit Xhaka captain Arsenal again soon?

Granit Xhaka was Arsenal’s captain at the start of the 2019/2020 season, but the midfielder fell out with the club’s fans, and they stripped him of that honour.

The Swiss star was close to leaving the club in the January transfer window of 2020. However, after speaking with Mikel Arteta, he changed his mind.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the club’s captain, and the midfielder continued playing as a normal squad member.

The striker was similarly stripped of the captaincy late last year, and he has since left the club.

Martin Odegaard was named Arsenal’s new captain at the start of this season, but could we see Xhaka wear the armband again?

A report on The Athletic reveals that the midfielder has been added to a new leadership group at the Emirates created by Arteta.

The Spanish manager has nominated him alongside some leading players in the squad to support Odegaard.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has proven to be an invaluable player at Arsenal this season, and the midfielder certainly deserves a second chance to become the club’s captain.

Because of Odegaard’s fine fitness record, it would be hard to see another player wearing the armband, but Xhaka deserves to be among the club’s leaders.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids