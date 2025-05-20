Will Havertz return to Arsenal’s midfield next season? Arteta hints at a tactical reshuffle

Kai Havertz could be set for a return to Arsenal’s left-sided central midfield (LCM) role if Mikel Arteta’s recent comments are anything to go by. Prior to the Gunners’ 1–0 win over Newcastle, Arteta gave a telling insight into Havertz’s future. One that may no longer involve leading the line.

Arsenal are widely expected to sign a top striker this summer, raising questions about whether Havertz’s stint as the No. 9 is nearing its end. The German international initially struggled to make an impact as a left-sided midfielder before being tried up front. Arteta kept faith with him there, and although Havertz has scored vital goals, he has not quite delivered the consistent, clinical edge that Arsenal have lacked in tight games.

Arteta’s trust in Havertz remains clear

With a lack of goals proving costly at key moments this season, Arsenal’s hierarchy are determined to add a natural striker to the squad. This has naturally led to speculation that Havertz could lose his place, but Arteta’s pre-match remarks paint a different picture.

“One of the biggest qualities with Kai is his versatility and his goal threat whenever he plays, and he’s so intelligent,” Arteta told reporters. “He will play as a No. 9, he will play as an attacking midfielder, and he will be super important for us as a team.”

It is clear that even with a new striker incoming, Havertz will remain a central figure. Rather than being dropped, he may return to the midfield role where Arteta always believed he could excel.

Could Havertz now thrive in midfield?

Although his early games in midfield failed to impress, Havertz has now had two full seasons to adapt to Arsenal’s tactical system and the demands of the Premier League. His increased confidence and understanding of his teammates could help him flourish in that position this time around.

A more fluid and experienced Arsenal side might finally unlock the German’s potential in a deeper role, especially if he is no longer burdened with leading the line.

Arteta’s challenge will be to strike the right balance. Can he build a system where Havertz makes his mark from deeper positions, or will the German be forced to fight for his place once again?

