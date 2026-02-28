Will Hincapie play for Arsenal against Bayer Leverkusen?

Piero Hincapie is expected to remain at Arsenal beyond this season, although he is currently on loan at the club from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Ecuador international has recently produced a series of impressive performances for the Gunners, having initially struggled to secure a regular starting place after his arrival. His growing influence within the squad has been evident, and Arsenal now regard him as one of their key players, consistently selecting him for important fixtures.

Key role in European ambitions

Hincapie is likely to play a significant role in determining how successful Arsenal’s campaign ultimately proves to be. With ambitions of winning the Champions League, his contributions at both ends of the pitch could be decisive during the knockout stages.

The situation has, however, created an intriguing subplot. Arsenal have been drawn against Bayer Leverkusen, his parent club, in the round of 16 of the competition. That pairing has inevitably prompted questions regarding his eligibility to feature in the tie.

In the Premier League, loan agreements typically prevent a player from facing his parent club. Such restrictions are designed to protect the interests of the owning side and avoid potential conflicts. Supporters have therefore wondered whether a similar regulation would apply in European competition.

Eligibility confirmed for both legs

According to The Sun, Hincapie is eligible to play in both Champions League fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen when the Gunners face them in the coming weeks. Unlike domestic league rules, the regulations governing the Champions League do not prohibit a loanee from competing against his parent club.

That clarification will be welcomed by Arsenal, who will be keen to field their strongest possible side. For Hincapie, the tie presents a unique professional challenge, offering the opportunity to demonstrate his quality against the club that currently holds his contract while pursuing European success with his temporary team.