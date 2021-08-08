Will injury scupper Arsenal’s 20m deal for striker

The end of the transfer window is nigh, but even more importantly Arsenal’s Premier League campaign kicks off next week at Brentford, but the Gunners are still struggling to clear out a shed load of players that are hardly going to get to play this season .

Arsenal can hardly bring in any more players until our bloated squad is reduced to a manageable size.

We were given hope of at least one sale yesterday, as The Sun reported that the Brighton boss Graham Potter has set his sights on Eddie Nketiah in a 20m deal, and wants the deal completed quickly as Danny Welbeck is set to miss the early part of the season with yet another hamstring injury.

Welbeck scored 6 goals for the Seagulls last season, but it was hoped that the summer would give Welbeck time to recover fully.

“It’s a little recurrence of what he picked up at the end of last season,” Potter told Sky Sports this week.. “It’s frustrating for him and for us but we anticipate him coming back the other side of the international break.”

But as luck would have it, Arsenal then released a new injury update and have reported that Nketiah has also sustained an injury to his ankle in last weeks Mind Series game against Chelsea, and he is also set to miss the first month of the season as well.

This will put Brighton in a difficult position, as they will only have Neal Maupay available as their South African forward Percy Tau is on his way to Al-Ahly imminently.

It looks like Nketiah is unlikely to be a target for Brighton now….