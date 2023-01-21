Will Ivan Fresneda join Arsenal now or in the summer?

What a week it has been for Arsenal. First, they beat Spurs last Sunday, and then, when everything seemed to go wrong on the transfer front after losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer, they went on to sign Leandro Trossard.

Just as we were getting used to the Trossard signing, news broke that Arteta is closing in on another deal, this time for his defense. According to reports, Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior is set to join Arsenal as their second transfer this winter.

It would have been criminal for Arsenal not to sign a forward this winter, but many are still puzzled as to why Arteta has also prioritised strengthening his defence when it is arguably the club’s strongest position.

Notably, Jakub isn’t the only defender joining Arsenal this month; according to Eldesmarque, who follows up on all reports linking Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, Arsenal is closing in on the Spanish right back. “Mikel Arteta has personally convinced Fresneda to change the José Zorrilla Stadium for the Emirates Stadium , and he will take a flight to London in the next few days. Everything is practically closed with the Gunners, and it only remains to be seen if he will join immediately or if they will bet on keeping him on loan in Spain until the end of the year so that he can continue accumulating experience,” writes Eldesmarque (translated).

Arsenal’s winter transfer window is shaping up, but the question is whether Arteta will round out his deals this winter with a midfielder swoop, or whether we will have to wait until the anticipated Declan Rice swoop in the summer.

