 Will Jurrien Timber return to the Arsenal team against West Ham?

Jurrien Timber has missed several matches due to an injury that was initially believed to be a minor issue, but it has now kept him out for over a month, leaving fans increasingly concerned about his recovery and return to action, and the lack of updates from the club has only increased speculation among supporters.

When it first occurred, it appeared to be only a knock, but he has now been sidelined for more than a month, with supporters asking if he will be available for the West Ham match, an important fixture in Arsenal’s Premier League title push. Timber is regarded as the first choice right back ahead of Ben White, and remains highly trusted despite his absence.

Timber injury update ahead of West Ham clash

According to Metro Sport, Timber is set to miss the West Ham fixture this weekend as Arsenal continue to take a cautious approach with his rehabilitation. The club are prioritising a full recovery rather than rushing him back into action, particularly given the length of his absence and the importance of managing his fitness carefully moving forward.

Arsenal’s squad depth has helped them maintain consistency in recent matches, allowing the team to continue winning even without key personnel. This has eased some pressure during Timber’s absence, and the coaching staff remain confident that the squad can cope until he returns to full fitness in due course.

Arsenal defensive options without Timber

Even in his absence, Arsenal continue to rely on defensive depth, with other players stepping into the role to maintain stability at the back. The manager’s approach has ensured that performance levels remain high, and results have not significantly dropped despite Timber’s extended spell on the sidelines throughout the period so far.

Despite the setback, there remains optimism within the club that Timber will return before the end of the season. Arsenal is avoiding any risk with his recovery, and the expectation is that he will be reintegrated into the squad once he is fully fit and ready to contribute again in the coming period overall.