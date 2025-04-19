Will Kai Havertz be available to play in a potential Champions League final?

Kai Havertz has been sidelined with an injury for several weeks, and the general expectation had been that he would not feature again for Arsenal until the end of the current season. His absence has been keenly felt by the team, especially given his consistent form prior to the setback.

Havertz had established himself as a vital figure in the Gunners’ lineup, and his absence has forced the coaching staff to adapt. In his place, Mikel Merino has stepped into the striker’s role. While Merino has worked hard to fill the gap, it is evident that Havertz offers a more natural fit in that position, having developed a strong understanding of the team’s attacking patterns. His intelligent movement and ability to link up play have made him a key component in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Although the initial prognosis suggested he would be out until the final weeks of the campaign, there appears to be a growing sense of optimism around his recovery. Arsenal could still be playing competitive matches deep into May, particularly if they reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, and having Havertz available for such a crucial fixture would be a significant boost.

Speaking about the possibility of Havertz returning in time for a potential Champions League final, Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by France24: “For the semi-finals? I think that is too close. But if I have to bet on him (being available) earlier than expected I would say: ‘Yes’. The way he works, every day he is in the gym, pushing everybody, and I don’t think you can hold him back any longer.”

Arteta’s comments suggest that Havertz is making strong progress in his recovery and could feature again sooner than originally anticipated. While no definitive timeline has been provided, the player’s determination and commitment to regaining fitness may result in a timely return during the business end of the season. His comeback could provide the team with a crucial lift as they pursue success on the European front.