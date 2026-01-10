Will Kai Havertz play for Arsenal against Portsmouth?

Kai Havertz has been included in the Arsenal squad at least once in recent weeks, and the attacker could feature when the Gunners face Portsmouth in the FA Cup this weekend. The competition holds particular significance for Arsenal, as it represents the only major honour they have won since Mikel Arteta took charge, lifting the trophy in 2020.

Arsenal are widely tipped to end the current campaign with silverware, and they remain in contention for as many as four trophies by the end of the season. Their ambitions have been supported by strong squad depth, which has not been a major concern in recent months. The club addressed potential weaknesses during the last summer window by strengthening with what they believed were the best possible additions.

Managing Havertz’s Return Carefully

Despite the overall strength of the squad, Havertz has endured a frustrating period on the sidelines. The attacker has been plagued by injury and will be eager to put 2025 behind him, a year in which he struggled more than ever to remain fit. His availability has been limited, with only a handful of appearances across the entire year, and he has not featured for Arsenal since the early stages of the season.

A previous attempt to return ended in a setback, prompting Arsenal to take a cautious approach to his recovery. The club are carefully managing his workload to avoid further complications, particularly given the intensity of the remaining fixtures across multiple competitions. This measured strategy reflects Arsenal’s desire to have Havertz fully fit rather than risk another lengthy absence.

Arteta Provides Update Ahead of FA Cup Tie

With the FA Cup tie approaching, attention has turned to whether Havertz will be involved against Portsmouth. Mikel Arteta has offered a positive update on the situation, speaking as quoted by Arsenal Media. He said, “If everything goes well, I think he’s going to be in the squad again in the next few days.

“He trains well, he’s increased his load, he’s coping with that really well and he will be ready when we can have him.”

Those comments suggest optimism without certainty. Arsenal appear willing to reintroduce Havertz gradually, ensuring he is physically ready to contribute as they push for success on multiple fronts. Whether he features against Portsmouth or not, his potential return would provide another valuable option as the season reaches a decisive phase.