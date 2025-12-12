Will keeping Gabriel Jesus make Gyokeres perform better?

Gabriel Jesus has returned to action after spending almost a year sidelined due to injury problems. The Brazilian attacker has been an important player for Arsenal over the years, and his absence came at a time when he was performing strongly for the team.

Competition for the Starting Spot

During the summer, the club signed Viktor Gyokeres, who has been the starting striker since the season began. Kai Havertz is also available as an attacking option for the number nine role, although he is currently injured. With Jesus back, the competition for a place in the starting eleven is set to intensify.

Gyokeres has been struggling to recapture the form that prompted Arsenal to invest heavily in him, which could open the door for Jesus to reclaim a starting position. The Swede’s difficulties have not gone unnoticed, and Jesus will be eager to capitalise on any opportunity to prove his worth on the pitch.

Pressure on Gyokeres

According to the Metro, Jesus’ return has increased the pressure on the misfiring Gyokeres, and if the striker does not begin scoring consistently, the Brazilian could be given the chance to demonstrate whether he can fulfil the role effectively. Mikel Arteta values competition within his squad and does not guarantee any player regular game time. This approach means that Jesus will be working diligently in training to earn the manager’s attention, which may not be ideal news for Gyokeres.

The presence of multiple attacking options ensures that every forward must perform at a high level to maintain their position. For Arsenal, the return of Gabriel Jesus could strengthen the squad’s attacking capabilities and provide additional options for Arteta as the season progresses. His ability to recover from a lengthy injury layoff and compete for a starting role underscores his determination and professional mindset, factors that may prove crucial as the campaign unfolds.

