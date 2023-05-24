Will Kieran Tierney have a hard time walking away from Arsenal?

Arsenal are set to be busy this summer. All the focus may be on who they will sign, but with players coming in, others must make way. Kieran Tierney is among the players who could be in their last few days as a Gunner.

The Scottish international has lost favour at the Emirates, and the thought is that he ought to go and revive his career elsewhere.

Man City, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are reportedly on his case. There is no indication Arsenal will prevent him from leaving, but the question is, is that what the left-back wants?

Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, doesn’t believe the 25-year-old would be enjoying the fact that he has to leave Arsenal.

The PL pundit notes that the left back must wish he had what it takes to continue with Arteta’s project, saying on Give Me Sport, “Big decision to be made there for Tierney and the club. You know, other clubs would definitely be interested in him if he wants to make a move.

“But for him, it’s a hard time to walk away from a club that’s shown such ambition, and they’ve been on the verge of something great.

“You don’t want to take a backward step, but also, if you don’t fit in completely, then it might still be beneficial to look elsewhere.”

Most Gooners who’ve had the chance to taste Arteta’s project would want to see it through to the end. Thus, it is understandable that Tierney or any other current Arsenal player may find it hard to leave anyway; sometimes, “tough decisions” must be made.

