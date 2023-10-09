Will Kyra Cooney-Cross get her Arsenal Women debut against Aston Villa?

I have nothing against Lia Walti; she’s a fantastic midfielder, and we are lucky to have her. In our 2-2 draw with Manchester United, do you remember when she just danced her way through defenders in United’s box and flashed the ball across goal? It was begging for a tap-in, but unfortunately no one was there to finish. However, would you agree she deserves a rest when we play next? Why say so? She has played a lot of games recently, both for us and for Switzerland.

In her place, Jonas Eidevall can finally give our most expensive summer signing, Kyra Cooney-Cross, a chance to show us why she’s been labelled the next big thing in women’s football. While Walti has been active throughout, Kyra is in her best shape, having had enough time to rest; since the World Cup, she hasn’t featured much for club or even country.

The beauty of our women’s squad this season was that we now have plenty of quality players to count on, and Kyra could be one of them.

When she joined, Jonas Eidevall spoke highly of her, suggesting that he saw something that could impact his tactics this season, saying via Arsenal:

“Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal. Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player, so we firmly believe she will be an excellent addition to our midfield, now and in the future.”

That said, since the summer transfer window closed, our midfield is looking quite mighty. Our captain & midfield maestro Kim Little and Frida Maanum aside, we have Victoria Pelova & Kathrine Kuhl, who both joined the club in the winter break, as well as new recruit Cooney-Cross.

Do you think resting Walti for Kyra versus Aston Villa could be a wise move?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….