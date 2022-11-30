Will Arsenal Women have Leah Williamson & Lina Hurtig back to take on Everton?

Will Leah Williamson & Lina Hurtig join Arsenal Women to take on Everton? by Michelle

After losing to Manchester United in their last Women’s Super League match, Arsenal are back in WSL action this Saturday as they take on Everton. The big question is: who will Jonas Eidevall have available to draw on for his starting X1.

Arsenal have been suffering deeply with a raft of injured players in recent weeks. We are currently still counting out Captain Kim Little with her knee injury, as she is not expected to return until into the New Year. Our beloved Beth Mead is obviously out much longer term, with her significant ACL injury. We are also counting out Rafaelle Souza (metatarsal bone injury) and Teyah Goldie (another victim of an ACL injury) with no update issued by Arsenal.

So with 6 players currently injured and the four above not expected to return in the short term, could Leah Williamson and Lina Hurtig we match-fit and ready to get back in the fray? Arsenal definitely need some good news on the injury front at the moment..

After Arsenal drew 1-1 away at Juventus in the UWCL through last week, Jonas did give us a small hint. Well, I’m taking it as a hint anyway! What do you think?

As Jonas reflected on that match he said: Of course, we have a free weekend now. I think that will be very nice, both for players and staff, and after that, we need to go again. And hopefully, who knows, we might get some of the injured players back, Eidevall added. That will help our squad situation for the Everton game.

A healed Lina Hurtig, on form and up front for Arsenal, would be a mighty addition to Arsenal’s front line and we would expect Hurtig to play a much bigger role for Arsenal, much more regularly, for the rest of this season.

Leah Williamson has been back in training with her Arsenal teammates in recent weeks. Having made 199 appearances for Arsenal, is Leah ready and fit enough to hit her 200th appearance for the club this weekend?

Is this a hint from the Gunners?….

We’ll have to wait for some official team news, of course, but Hurtig and Williamson’s presence this weekend against Everton would be a thing to behold as Jonas slowly manages to rebuild his team.

Do you think we should be so lucky this weekend? Watch this space!

Michelle Maxwell

