Will Lia Wälti make the Arsenal vs. Bristol City Women’s FA Cup matchday squad on Sunday?

In the final Arsenal Women’s game before the winter break, our Gunner women massively missed the services of Lia Wälti.

The Swiss midfielder had just put in a great performance against Juventus when she discovered she had an abscess, during the November international break.

She had to be hospitalized and went on to miss these games:

– Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa

– Valerenga 1-3 Arsenal

– Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal

– Arsenal 3-2 Bayern Munich

Looking at the results, you’d imagine her absence wasn’t an issue, but it was. In games like the Liverpool one, they really struggled to control the game without her.

One could claim that if she’s back available, it’s a massive squad boost (though no hint of her return to training has been given yet, we’ll keep you posted). Wälti is a one-of-a-kind midfielder. She knows she won’t be winning the Ballon d’Or like Aitana Bonmatí, but she always gives her best and offers her 100%.

“I will never be the best player in the world, but I have been playing at a very high level for a long time. The coaches know that. They know what they have in me. I don’t try to be a player that I am not. I work with the skills I have,” she said.

Arsenal need a big second half of the season, with Champions League glory and league cup glory (the Subway and the FA Cup) in their sights. Having every player available is a massive boost. Before her injury, Wälti was having a great run. She gave her all, and alongside Kim Little and Frida Maanum, our engine room played its best football ever.

Will Wälti make the Arsenal vs. Bristol City FA Cup matchday squad on January 12th? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see.

Michelle M

