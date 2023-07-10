Will Lia Walti’s Switzerland or Frida Maanum’s Norway win Women’s World Cup Group A? by Michelle

Frida Maanum had an outstanding 2022–23 season with Arsenal, recording 10 assists and 16 goals in 37 games. The belief is that in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, she can be as good as she was for Arsenal and help Norway realise their full potential. Her Norwegian teammates will undoubtedly rely on her to carry the team, but looking at the Norway World Cup squad, I believe Ada Hegerberg will gain the most from Maanum’s play-making abilities.

Lyon striker Hegerberg, who missed the 2019 World Cup due to her five-year refusal (starting in 2017) to play for the Norwegian national team due to allegations of inequality in her country’s football federation, is hoping for a dominant run with her national team in Australia and New Zealand, and Maanum could help her.

“There is always work to be done with the national team, but it feels good to be with them again,” said Hegerbeg, as quoted by Bein Sports.

The Ballon d’Or winner went on to hint she relishes the chance to work alongside Maanum and other teammates to help their team go past the Group stages and excel, even if they are not seen as a threat.

“I don’t think we can say we are one of the favourites,” the Lyon star added.

“We have lots of quality and desire. We need to be ambitious but also realistic; our most recent results have not been very good, so we want to give off a better image of Norway.”

Norway is in Group A and must outperform New Zealand, Lia Walti’s Switzerland, and the Philippines in order to win the group.

Norway have previuosly won the Women’s World Cup (in 1995), two European championships, and Olympic Gold in 2000, and will be seeking to add another World Cup to their list of achievements. Their fixtures are as follows: