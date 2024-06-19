Will Lionesses star leave Barcelona Women? “If Arsenal want her, they will have to spend the money.”

Keira Walsh’s transfer to Arsenal could be more difficult than ever. In 2022, Barcelona Femeni paid a record £400,000 to sign the England Lionesses midfielder. She quickly rose to prominence, helping them win two Liga F titles as well as two UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies.

According to reports, after two seasons in Spain, she is keen to return to England. Had her contract expired this summer, she could have easily made the switch. But she still has a year left on her Barcelona contract. Given her importance to Barcelona and the significant financial investment in her recruitment, they will not allow her to leave easily. That’s why it should come as no surprise that the Spanish giants want to keep her with them.

According to Spanish journalist Angel Perez, Walsh’s move to Arsenal is tricky, and Arsenal may have to spend heavily to sign her from Barcelona as the European Champions continue to rely on her.

“Right now, Keira Walsh’s exit is a very complicated operation,” said Perez.

“Barça count on her; she is a player with a contract, and if Arsenal want her, they will have to spend the money.”

🔜 EL FUTUR DE KEIRA WALSH 💥 “Ara mateix la sortida de Keira Walsh és una operació molt complicada” 💥 “El Barça compta amb ella, és una jugadora amb contracte i si l’Arsenal la vol, haurà de gastar-se els diners” 🗣️ @ap_angelperez #LaPorteria 📲 https://t.co/UHpoLROggv pic.twitter.com/rKG6yYUCw7 — La Porteria (@Laporteriabtv) June 18, 2024

If signed, Walsh might propel Arsenal to the next level. Clearly, Jonas Eidevall is keen on getting her on board, as he reportedly attempted to recruit her last summer but was unsuccessful. From how much they’re willing to spend on her, I guess we’ll find out in the coming weeks just how serious the club is about bringing her to North London.

