Will Maitland-Niles become another one that got away?

Arsenal has made Ainsley Maitland-Niles available for transfer in this window as they seek to raise funds for their transfer targets.

The Englishman is one of the most versatile members of the current Arsenal team that came through the ranks from the club’s academy.

Despite being one of the most consistent performers in the team, the youngster seems to be underrated.

He started as a midfielder, but he has hardly been given the chance to play in that position at senior level.

Instead, he has been used as a utility player who plays as a right-back more often than not.

In their bid to raise some funds, they are looking to make 20 million pounds from his sale, I wonder if that will turn out to be a huge mistake.

Arsenal has been in this position before with the likes of Ismaël Bennacer not being rated at the Emirates, only to leave and become superstars.

Another player, perhaps the biggest player to get away from us is Serge Gnabry and the German has just helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League.

Arteta likes Maitland-Niles and I think that he is a very talented lad who should be given more chances to play for the team because I worry that he will become a star in his next team and make us look foolish again.

An article from Ime