Will Man City or Arsenal win all their remaining matches?

Alan Shearer does not believe Arsenal and Manchester City will both win all of their remaining league fixtures between now and the end of the season, as the Premier League title race continues to fluctuate.

The Gunners have failed to secure victory in their last two league matches, collecting just two points from their game against Brentford and against relegation-threatened Wolves. Such returns fall short of the standard required in a tightly contested title race, and Arsenal will be aware that further slip-ups could prove decisive.

Mikel Arteta is overseeing one of the strongest Arsenal sides in recent years, yet Manchester City remain in formidable condition itself. Their consistency has ensured that the battle for top spot remains intensely competitive, with little separating the two teams as the campaign enters its decisive phase.

Title Race Set for Further Twists

Over the coming weeks, the situation could shift repeatedly. Manchester City may climb to the summit, only to relinquish their position again, depending on results across a demanding run-in. Arsenal’s response following City’s victory over Newcastle United will be closely scrutinised, particularly given the psychological dimension of the contest.

Despite the quality within both squads, Shearer does not anticipate a flawless finish from either side. He expects each team to encounter difficulties and drop points before the season concludes, thereby prolonging the uncertainty surrounding the destination of the title.

Shearer’s Verdict

He said via the Metro:

‘I would probably still just say Arsenal.

‘But there’s not going to be a lot between them. What we can guarantee is each and every Saturday is it’s a case of we’ve done our job, now it’s over to you.

‘But I think both teams aren’t going to win all of their games so the pressure will be backwards and forwards, it will flip flop.’

Shearer’s assessment underscores his belief that momentum will continue to swing between the two contenders, ensuring a dramatic conclusion to the season.