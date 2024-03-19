Will Man City v Arsenal decide who are Champions? “We have a final”

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s manager, has labelled his team’s match against Arsenal at the end of the month as a Premier League final.

As you read this, Arsenal leads the table with 64 points, ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while Manchester City is third with 63.

When the league resumes, Arsenal will face Manchester City, and it is understandable to assume that this game will have a significant impact on the title battle. If Arsenal wins, they will be four points ahead of City, whereas a City victory will see them two points ahead of Arsenal.

Guardiola understands the importance of that game. He commented on it after his team defeated Newcastle 2-0 to advance to the FA Cup semi-finals (they’ll play Chelsea at Wembley). For him, that game against Arsenal is a final; he expects his players to rest during the international break and return ready for a fixture that could seal their title fate.

“We have a final against Arsenal,” Guardiola said when quizzed about the upcoming showdown.

“But for now, we rest. I don’t want to think about the future; it has been such an intense period.

“With the players [going on international duty], a change of environment is good; some of them will be allowed to see their families.

“When we come back, we have three days to prepare for the game against Arsenal. Let’s go.”

As serious as Manchester City takes that game, Arsenal should as well; going four points ahead of City after beating them on March 31st might put our Gunners in a strong position to win the title.

Our Gunners can simply win that game and match City and Liverpool’s results till the end of the season. That is how they will break their 20-year league title drought.

Sam P

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right nowCheck out DublinArsenal’s latest podcast – ARSENAL BACK ON TOP!

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…