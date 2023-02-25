Will Martinelli benefit the most when Jesus returns to the Arsenal squad?

There is a way Gabriel Jesus just weaponizes Arsenal’s attack. The fact that he assists when he isn’t scoring and creates opportunities for his colleagues, has made Arsenal’s offence tick whenever he’s available. According to many reports, the Brazilian will likely resume full team training next week after being unable to do so since his injury during the World Cup.

Arteta on Gabriel Jesus: “He’s progressing really well. He’s doing more and more on the field. “We want to have him as quickly as possible but also respect the timeframe we got from the doctor and the specialists. “He’s really pushing the boundaries right now.” 🇧🇷 #afc pic.twitter.com/pqwFUh5qdE — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 24, 2023

While Jesus’ return may restore the previously stated positives to Arsenal’s attacking game, Ian Wright suggests that one Gunner will benefit greatly from Jesus’ return.

According to the Arsenal icon, Gabriel Martinelli (who has been battling to find his charm in recent weeks), could be back at his best with a reunion with his colleague in Arteta’s attack.

Wright said on Wrighty’s House Podcast, “It (Jesus returning) is going to be a massive boost! When he comes back, that’s going to fire up Martinelli even more. I think Martinelli is the one that has missed out more with Jesus missing.”

Arsenal must put in a strong performance in the final league games. Gabriel Jesus is a big-time player; if he returns, we can expect him to produce; if not, we know how he motivates his teammates.

Everything seemed gloomy when Jesus was declared injured, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel.



